Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Round Up 7.19.19 (access required)

Round Up 7.19.19 (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 19, 2019 0

KL Sound Solutions, LLC leased 2,278 square feet of retail space at 10523 W. Overland Road in Boise. Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the landlord. Randy Limani of Arthur Berry and Company represented the tenant. Silverhawk Realty leased 834 square feet of retail space at 473 Capitol Blvd. in Boise. Mike Christensen and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo