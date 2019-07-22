Alison Hunter and Tara Martens Miller join Holland & Hart

Alison Hunter has joined Holland & Hart’s Boise office as an associate in the firm’s environmental and natural resources practice. She counsels clients on environmental, natural resources, project permitting, and workplace health and safety matters. She also represents clients before regulatory agencies and state and federal courts. Hunter has experience advising clients on regulatory compliance and environmental litigation matters involving the Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Policy Act, Occupational Safety and Health Act, Mine Safety and Health Act, National Forest Management Act, and Clean Water Act.

Previously, she clerked for Chief Justice Roger S. Burdick of the Idaho Supreme Court and worked as an extern for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho. She holds a juris doctorate degree from the University of Idaho College of Law and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia.

Tara Martens Miller has joined the Boise office of Holland & Hart in the firm’s commercial litigation practice. With 20 years of litigation and counseling experience, Martens Miller represents clients in state and federal court in business, corporate, real estate, and complex disputes and transactions. She also represents employers and management in court and before state and federal agencies to resolve claims of discrimination, retaliation, wrongful discharge, and other employment-related issues.

Previously, Martens Miller was a partner in private practice in Boise and Twin Falls. She is admitted to practice in Idaho, the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.