Home / News / Business News / Idaho’s unemployment rate stays under 3% mark

Idaho’s unemployment rate stays under 3% mark

By: The Associated Press July 22, 2019 0

A restaurant worker in downtown Boise. Restaurant owners say the low unemployment rate has led them to pay most of their workers far more than the minimum wage. File photo

Idaho recorded a 2.8% unemployment rate for June, marking the 19th consecutive month the rate has stayed below 3%.

The Idaho Press reported Sunday that the state Department of Labor recorded job gains of 3% or more in four sectors last month.

The department says jobs in professional and business services grew by 5.9%, or 5,500. The manufacturing sector grew by 3.2%, or 2,200 jobs.

Jobs in education and health increased by 3.1%, or 3,300. The department says other services grew by 3.5%, or 900 jobs.

The state recorded about 28,700 online job openings, down from the more than 30,000 recorded in June 2018.

The national unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.6% to 3.7%.

