Brett Korporaal and Bojan Misic join Boise State University Architecture & Engineering Services

Brett Korporaal has joined Boise State University’s Architecture & Engineering Services team as a project manager 2. He previously worked with Kittelson & Associates, Inc., a transportation engineering and planning firm, where he managed transportation projects throughout Idaho and the Pacific Northwest. Korporaal holds a master’s degree in transportation and urban systems from North Dakota State University.

Bojan Misic has joined Boise State University’s Architecture & Engineering Services team as a project manager 2. He previously worked with the California Department of Transportation as a transportation and project engineer. Prior to that, he worked for Metro Transit in Minneapolis as a utility, track and civil manager for the Green Line Light Rail Transit Project. Misic will work with university departments and personnel to ensure the efficient completion of on-campus projects.