Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Catching up with Tamarack Aerospace as it charts a new flight path (access required)

Catching up with Tamarack Aerospace as it charts a new flight path (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher July 23, 2019 0

A North Idaho aerospace company is hoping for clear skies ahead after a bumpy few months. Tamarack Aerospace Group Inc., based in Sandpoint, makes aftermarket parts for Cessna CitationJet planes, now produced by Textron Inc. One of these products, the Tamarack active load alleviation system (ATLAS) Active Winglet, had a flaw that resulted in five incidents ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo