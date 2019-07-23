Quantcast
Pilots group names BOI "airport of the year"

By: Steve Sinovic July 23, 2019 0

When it comes to safety, Boise Airport has just gotten a thumbs up from the largest airline pilot union in the world. At its 65th Air Safety Forum in Washington, D.C., the Air Line Pilots Association International named BOI as "Airport of the Year" for partnering with the organization on important safety issues. ALPA represents over 60,000 ...

