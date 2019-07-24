Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Construction begins on Valor Pointe apartments (access required)

Construction begins on Valor Pointe apartments (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic July 24, 2019 0

Homeless veterans will have a better chance to get back on their feet thanks to a 27-unit apartment complex planned for the corner of State and Fargo streets. A groundbreaking ceremony to herald the start of work on the $6.2 million Valor Pointe project was held July 22, with business and civic leaders and development partners in attendance ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo