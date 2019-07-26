2019 Top Projects finalists announced

Correction: This article has been updated with the correct date for the Top Projects awards event, Sept. 19.
Idaho has changed and grown dramatically in the last 15 years, and 2018 was no exception. Architects, designers, contractors and construction crews were busy year round in locations around the state.
The Idaho Business Review is pleased to recognize many of these outstanding projects as finalists for the 2019 Top Projects award program, now in its 13th year. The newspaper received applications from dozens of projects.
To be considered, the projects must be built in Idaho; substantially completed in 2018 and valued at more than $1 million in construction costs.
The finalists will be judged by a committee of industry experts and Idaho Business review staff in five categories:
- Private
- Public
- Renovation
- Transportation
- Utility/Infrastructure
The selection committee will rate each project on scope of work, overcoming challenges and obstacles, adherence to budget and time constraints and overall project quality.
The top three projects in each category will be awarded during a special event in September, and the highest scoring project overall will be named Top Project.
For the third year, each project will also be eligible for a People’s Choice Award, chosen by event attendees.
The 2019 Idaho Top Projects awards event is scheduled for 5:30 to 9 p.m on Sept. 19, and the public is invited to attend. Online ticket sales have opened, and seats are filling up quickly.
2019 Idaho Top Projects finalists
Infrastructure/Utility
- Ada County Landfill
- Indian Creek Plaza
- Wastewater Treatment Plant, Caldwell
- Phase II Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements, Jerome
Private building
- Albertsons 1099
- Argyros Performing Center
- BioWest Ag Solutions
- Colorado Gardens
- Comfort Inn & Suites
- Comprehensive Care Clinics
- D.L. Evans Bank Hailey
- Vineyard on the Boulevard
- Fresca Mexican Foods
- Galaxy Event Center
- Gibson 5th & Idaho
- Gowen Industrial Park
- Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Identity Student Housing
- Legacy Feed & Fuel, Nampa
- McCain Foods
- Micron B37
- New Path Community Housing
- Norco Home Medical and Supplies
- Northpointe Commercial Retail
- South Meridian YMCA
- The Fowler Apartments
- Vacasa Boise
Public building
- Fire Training Center
- Idaho State Museum
- William J. Maeck Education Center
Renovation
- Boys and Girls Club Kitchen
- Historic Elks Building
- Lamb Weston
- Northgate
- Renaissance High School
- Timberline High School
Transportation
- Manning Crevice Bridge
- 2nd & 3rd Streets, Nampa
- US 20 Myrtle to Front
- US 12 Tumble Creek
- Williams Creek (Shoup) Bridge Replacement
The 2019 Idaho Top Projects Selection Committee
- Sheree Willhite, senior engineer at Idaho Power and member of the BOMA board of directors
- Jessica Aguilar, VP of corporate real estate and construction at D.L. Evans Bank
- Dale Kuperus, manager of design and construction for the Ada County Highway District
- Wayne Hammon, CEO of Idaho Associated General Contractors
- Charlie Woodruff, director in the community department of the U.S. Green Building Council
- Matt Stoll, executive director of the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS)
- Suzie Hall, founder and president of Cornerstone Design
- Scott Yribar, architect at VY Architecture