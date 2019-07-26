2019 Top Projects finalists announced

Correction: This article has been updated with the correct date for the Top Projects awards event, Sept. 19.

Idaho has changed and grown dramatically in the last 15 years, and 2018 was no exception. Architects, designers, contractors and construction crews were busy year round in locations around the state.

The Idaho Business Review is pleased to recognize many of these outstanding projects as finalists for the 2019 Top Projects award program, now in its 13th year. The newspaper received applications from dozens of projects.

To be considered, the projects must be built in Idaho; substantially completed in 2018 and valued at more than $1 million in construction costs.

The finalists will be judged by a committee of industry experts and Idaho Business review staff in five categories:

Private

Public

Renovation

Transportation

Utility/Infrastructure

The selection committee will rate each project on scope of work, overcoming challenges and obstacles, adherence to budget and time constraints and overall project quality.

The top three projects in each category will be awarded during a special event in September, and the highest scoring project overall will be named Top Project.

For the third year, each project will also be eligible for a People’s Choice Award, chosen by event attendees.

The 2019 Idaho Top Projects awards event is scheduled for 5:30 to 9 p.m on Sept. 19, and the public is invited to attend. Online ticket sales have opened, and seats are filling up quickly.

2019 Idaho Top Projects finalists Infrastructure/Utility Ada County Landfill

Indian Creek Plaza

Wastewater Treatment Plant, Caldwell

Phase II Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements, Jerome Private building Albertsons 1099

Argyros Performing Center

BioWest Ag Solutions

Colorado Gardens

Comfort Inn & Suites

Comprehensive Care Clinics

D.L. Evans Bank Hailey

Vineyard on the Boulevard

Fresca Mexican Foods

Galaxy Event Center

Gibson 5th & Idaho

Gowen Industrial Park

Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine

Identity Student Housing

Legacy Feed & Fuel, Nampa

McCain Foods

Micron B37

New Path Community Housing

Norco Home Medical and Supplies

Northpointe Commercial Retail

South Meridian YMCA

The Fowler Apartments

Vacasa Boise Public building Fire Training Center

Idaho State Museum

William J. Maeck Education Center Renovation Boys and Girls Club Kitchen

Historic Elks Building

Lamb Weston

Northgate

Renaissance High School

Timberline High School Transportation Manning Crevice Bridge

2nd & 3rd Streets, Nampa

US 20 Myrtle to Front

US 12 Tumble Creek

Williams Creek (Shoup) Bridge Replacement