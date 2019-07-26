Michael Christian and Sydney Sears join Smith + Malek

Michael Christian and Sydney Sears have joined Smith + Malek.

Christian has joined as an attorney at law. He has 30 years of experience in business, real estate, natural resources, administrative law and litigation. He represents active operators in oil and gas exploration in Idaho for all local legal needs. Christian previously was a partner at Marcus, Christian & Hardee in Boise. He is a graduate of the University of Washington and Northwestern University.

Sears has joined Smith + Malek as a legal intern. This fall, she will complete her final year of law school at the University of Idaho’s College of Law Boise campus after a career in finance at Deloitte. Sears is the chief symposium editor for the Idaho Law Review and holds degrees in finance and accountancy from Boise State University. She volunteers with Make a Wish – Idaho and as a board member for the BSU Honors College Alumni Association.