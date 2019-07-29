Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Expansion underway at Touchmark community (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic July 29, 2019 0

Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village in Meridian showed off its 39-home new addition on July 23 with an open house and neighborhood block party — celebrating another addition to the valley-wide trend of upscale senior-living developments. The attached cottages are designed for residents looking for living spaces that offer privacy along with convenience and a sense of ...

