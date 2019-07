Challis Allen McNally has joined Parsons Behle & Latimer’s family law practice group in the firm’s Idaho Falls office. McNally’s practice focuses primarily on divorce and custody-related matters including asset division, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, spousal maintenance, modifications, guardianships and enforcement actions. Prior to joining Parsons Behle & Latimer, McNally practiced family law as a partner at Banks Gaffney & McNally.