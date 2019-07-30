Amazon gets into homebuying with Realogy collaboration

Amazon is getting into the homebuying market through a collaboration with Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the country.

The companies’ new homebuying program, TurnKey, “simplifies the process of finding and settling into a new home” by combining Realogy’s real estate expertise with Amazon’s Home Services and smart home products, according to a news release.

TurnKey is now available in 15 U.S. cities, though none in Idaho. Seattle, San Francisco, Sacramento and Denver are included.

TurnKey will match homebuyers to a Realogy real estate agent within their city or neighborhood of choice based on the homebuyer’s profile. Realogy’s brands include Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, ERA and Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Customers can be overwhelmed when moving, and we’re excited to be working with Realogy to offer homebuyers a simplified way to settle into a new home,” said Pat Bigatel, director of Amazon Home Services. “The Amazon Move-In Benefit will enable homebuyers to adapt the offering to their needs – from help assembling furniture to assisting with smart home device set up, to a deep clean, and more.”

The Amazon Move-In Benefit provides $1,000 to $5,000 of complimentary Amazon home services and smart home products courtesy of Realogy to TurnKey participants after closing.