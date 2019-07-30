Quantcast
STCU's Rathdrum branch delayed until 2020 (access required)

STCU’s Rathdrum branch delayed until 2020 (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher July 30, 2019 0

A new Rathdrum branch for the STCU credit union will be delayed until next year. The Liberty Lake, Washington-based credit union, which will have a total of 24 branches in eastern Washington and Idaho, had originally announced the branch in February, with expected completion late this year or early next. “Sometimes we’re overly optimistic when it comes ...

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

