Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / David Bastow joins CSHQA as mechanical engineering manager

David Bastow joins CSHQA as mechanical engineering manager

By: IBR Staff July 31, 2019 0

David Bastow has joined CSHQA as a mechanical engineering manager. He has 37 years of design engineering experience in refrigeration, HVAC, controls, electrical, plumbing, computerized hourly energy modeling and energy audits. He has worked on a variety of projects including the refrigeration/mechanical design of over 450 grocery stores, numerous industrial ammonia refrigeration projects, and has completed over 100 larger commercial/industrial facility energy modeling/evaluation projects. He holds an associate’s degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Southern Idaho.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo