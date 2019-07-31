David Bastow joins CSHQA as mechanical engineering manager

David Bastow has joined CSHQA as a mechanical engineering manager. He has 37 years of design engineering experience in refrigeration, HVAC, controls, electrical, plumbing, computerized hourly energy modeling and energy audits. He has worked on a variety of projects including the refrigeration/mechanical design of over 450 grocery stores, numerous industrial ammonia refrigeration projects, and has completed over 100 larger commercial/industrial facility energy modeling/evaluation projects. He holds an associate’s degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Southern Idaho.