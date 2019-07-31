IBR’s health care panel discussion will offer broad view of industry

The Idaho Business Review will present an August Breakfast Series panel discussion on health care trends featuring local leaders from across the industry, including St. Luke’s Health System, Saint Alphonsus Health System, Blue Cross of Idaho and Delta Dental.

The panel, “Taking a Pulse on Health Care,” is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 at The Grove Hotel in downtown Boise. Tickets are $20 and include breakfast.

The six panelists are:

Dan Anderson, vice president of strategy and planning, St. Luke’s Health System

Odette Bolano, president and CEO, Saint Alphonsus Health System

Greg Donaca, president and CEO, Delta Dental

Michael Hollenbeck, vice president of sales and solution engineering, Pyramid Analytics

Mike Reynoldson, vice president for government affairs and public relations, Blue Cross of Idaho

Sarah Wilson, benefits consultant, Gallagher Benefit Services, Inc.

“We have incredible expertise across this panel,” said IBR publisher Cindy Suffa. “We expect this to be a very deep discussion of the state of the industry.”

Moderator Tom Mortell, Hawley Troxell partner and chair of the firm’s health law group, also brings deep knowledge of topics like Medicaid, health care reform and rural medical practices.

Mortell was instrumental in crafting questions for the panel, which will cover affordability, hospital expansions, telemedicine, Idaho’s changing demographics and more.

The August expert panel is part of the IBR’s expanded coverage of health care, a critical industry that is now the largest employer in the U.S.

Health care surpassed manufacturing and retail’s employment numbers in 2017 for the first time with nearly 17 million people working in the field nationwide, according to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. That number is projected to rise dramatically as the Baby Boomer generation ages, fueling the need for personal-care aides and home-health aides, the two fastest-growing jobs in the nation.

In Idaho, roughly 83,000 people work in health care — 12% of the state’s total employment.

Click here to register to attend the IBR’s health care Breakfast Series.