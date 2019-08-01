Jeff Lautenslager, Casaundra Petersen and Shauna Tefft join Duft Watterson

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff August 1, 2019 0

Jeff Lautenslager

Jeff Lautenslager has joined Duft Watterson as a designer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Boise State University.

Casaundra Petersen

Casaundra Petersen has joined as an account manager. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing management from Brigham Young University. Previously, she worked at a marketing agency in Boise as a project and account manager for two years.

Shauna Tefft

Shauna Tefft has joined as an account manager in the Boise office. For the past 16 years, Shauna worked as a national account manager for DMA Lighting. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and fine arts and interior design from Seattle Pacific University.

