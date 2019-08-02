Amy Little joins the board of the Thrivent Member Network – Pacific Cascade Region

Amy Little of Boise has joined the Thrivent Member Network – Pacific Cascade Region as a new board member. In this role, Little will focus on partnering with local organizations and churches, Thrivent financial professionals and regional leaders to help bring awareness to Thrivent’s mission at a local level. In addition to serving on the board, Little is CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center. She has served on the board of directors for the Idaho Special Olympics, taught Junior Achievement curriculum to middle school students, coached local basketball and little league baseball teams, and served as a coach and running buddy for Girls on the Run.