Danielle Hurd joins The Urban Land Institute Idaho District Council as its chair

Danielle Hurd has joined The Urban Land Institute Idaho District Council as its chair, effective July 2019 through June 2021. She has a professional background in business development, design and architecture and has been an active member of ULI since 2008. In 2017, she launched the Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI) in Idaho. She also has served in community roles for the Idaho Commission on the Arts, Preservation Idaho, Garden City Arts Commission, and USGBC Idaho, and is a WELL Accredited Professional.