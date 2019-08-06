Justin Scheihing joins the Arid Club as executive chef

Justin Scheihing has joined the Arid Club as the new executive chef. Previously, he was the executive chef at Mai Tai Restaurant in Boise. Prior to that, Scheihing spent three years as the owner and executive chef of Aioli Bistro in Ponta Grossa, Brazil. His experience also includes seven years in New Zealand where he served as executive chef at two restaurants, the Brooklyn Bar in Auckland and the Casita Miro in Waiheke Island. He also served in Idaho as the executive chef at the Red Feather Lounge and the sous chef at Manhattan Grill. He is a graduate of the Western Culinary Institute in Portland.