Seven join Lochsa Engineering

Will Chivers, Caitlin De Rocher, Jerry Jaynes, Jordan Kelley, Sean Parkinson, Samuel Sanchez and Tyler Worthen have recently joined the Lochsa Engineering Idaho team.

Jaynes has joined the BIM Department. He holds an associates of applied science degree in Design and Drafting, from the College of Southern Idaho.

Chivers has joined the Engineering Department as a Structural Designer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Boise State University.

Parkinson has joined the Administrative Department.

Kelley has joined the Engineering Department as an EIT (Engineer in Training). He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with a structural emphasis, from BYU Idaho.

Worthen has joined the Engineering Department as an EIT (Engineer in Training). He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with a structural emphasis, from Utah State University.

De Rocher has joined the Engineering Department, as an EIT (Engineer in Training). She holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Boise State University. De Rocher is also a member of SEAI (the Structural Engineers Association of Idaho, and is a member of Idaho Women in AEC.

Sanchez has joined the Engineering Department, as an EIT (Engineer in Training). He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Washington State University, and a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering, from Idaho State University.