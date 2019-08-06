Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Tourism grants up by more than $1 million (access required)

Tourism grants up by more than $1 million (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic August 6, 2019 0

The Idaho Travel Council has awarded more than $6 million in grants to 28 nonprofits around the state that strive to attract tourists and grow visitor spending. This year’s awards, which were announced July 31 at the Council’s annual meeting in Twin Falls, was a nice bump from the more than $5 million distributed last year. Organizations ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo