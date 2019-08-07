Christopher Coyle, Joel Hickman, Desiree Prohaska and Tom Prohaska promoted at Idaho Trust Bank

Christopher Coyle, Joel Hickman, Desiree Prohaska and Tom Prohaska have been promoted at Idaho Trust Bank.

Coyle has been promoted to chief investment officer. Previously, he served as vice president, investment manager and prior to that as senior investment officer. He began his career as a credit analyst for Bank One in 1993 and then spent four years each with Value Line and Credit Suisse. In 2004, he joined Solaris Asset Management where he worked for 10 years. Coyle is a graduate of Denison University.

Hickman, the chief banking officer at Idaho Trust Bank, has added the title of executive vice president. He began his banking career working for KeyBank for 25 years, serving as district president for the last nine years. He then worked at U.S. Bank and Saint Alphonsus Health System in Boise before joining Idaho Trust Bank in 2016. Hickman serves on the boards for the Boise Public School Foundation, the Boise Valley Economic Development Partnership, the American Heart Association, and the Boise State University Athletic Association and Foundation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Boise State University and a master’s degree in management from the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Desiree Prohaska, the chief wealth management officer, has added the title of executive vice president. She started with Idaho Trust Bank in 1997 as a private banker and became the chief wealth management officer in 2010. In addition to serving clients in the Coeur d’Alene office, she oversees the bank’s trust, investment management and operations departments. She holds a master’s degree from the University of Idaho and is also a graduate of the American Bankers Association’s National Trust School. She is involved with the chambers of commerce in both Coeur d’Alene and Hayden and serves on the Coeur d’Alene Estate Planning Council.

Thomas Prohaska, co-founder of Idaho Trust Bank, has been promoted to chairman, president and CEO of the company. When Idaho Trust Bank was started, he became president of the bank and served in that role for 25 years. Prior to that, he worked for 10 years at Prohaska Law Firm. Prohaska holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Idaho. He also is a member of the University of Idaho Law Advisory Council and has served on the board of trustees for the Boise Art Museum. He is an active member of the Idaho Community Bankers Association, American Bankers Association and the Idaho State Bar Association.