Idaho Business Out Loud: VR arcades and interview with Brendan Smythe of VR1

In this virtual reality focused episode of Idaho Business Out Loud, we discuss VR arcades with Brendan Smythe, CEO of VR1 in Eagle, talking about his experience in the VR field, the story of VR1 and the possibilities of VR in the entertainment industry.

Also check out the story Sharon Fisher wrote on the VR arcade industry in Treasure Valley.