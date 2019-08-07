Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Osteopathic medical school names new dean (access required)

Osteopathic medical school names new dean (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic August 7, 2019 0

MERIDIAN – Idaho’s first medical school has a new leader. Thomas Mohr, D.O., has been named chief academic officer and dean of the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, the college announced Aug. 7. Dr. Mohr succeeds Dr. Robert Hasty, a doctor of osteopathy, who left the school in June to be the founding dean and chief academic ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo