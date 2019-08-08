Jeff Paulson joins Riverstone International School as head of school

Jeff Paulson has joined the board of trustees of Riverstone International School as head of school. Paulson has 30 years of educational experience, most recently as general director of Zurich International School in Switzerland. Prior to that he was superintendent of Escuela Campo Alegre in Caracas, Venezuela, and has also worked in Peru, Malaysia and England. In addition to serving on a number of education-related boards, Paulson is president of the Association for the Advancement of International Education.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Augustana College, a master’s degree in counseling and psychology from Boston University and a doctorate degree in educational policy and administration from the University of Minnesota.

Editor’s note: This article’s headline has been updated to reflect Paulson’s correct job title.