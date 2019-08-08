Latonia Haney Keith appointed interim dean of Concordia University School of Law

Latonia Haney Keith has been appointed interim dean of Concordia University School of Law. Haney Keith currently serves associate dean of academics and director of clinical education. She joined the faculty at Concordia Law in 2015 and has helped establish 5th & Front, the in-house legal clinic committed to providing pro-bono legal work to low-income families, veterans, refugees and immigrants. Previously, Haney Keith spent seven years as firm-wide pro bono counsel for McDermott Will & Emery in the firm’s Chicago office. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School.