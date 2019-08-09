PrimeLending opens Sandpoint branch

National residential mortgage lender PrimeLending has opened a new office to serve the North Idaho and Spokane metropolitan market. The company also added three new loan officers to several PrimeLending Idaho branches.

The new branch office, located at 109 North 1st Avenue Unit B in Sandpoint, opened for business in July. Pam Grutta, previously a senior loan officer at Flagstar Bank, has been appointed as senior loan officer for the branch.

“We are especially proud of our expansion into the dynamic Northern Idaho and Eastern Washington market,” said PrimeLending area manager Jeremy Bordner in a statement. “As a leader in the mortgage lending industry, PrimeLending looks forward to bringing an enhanced level of home loan products and service beyond expectations to this area of tremendous potential and growth.”

Additionally, senior loan officer Kate Asbury has joined the Eagle branch, and senior loan officer Amanda Mock has joined the downtown Boise branch.

Kate and Amanda will work with residents in the community on purchase and refinance mortgages needed throughout the Treasure Valley area. Kate brings more than 15 years of experience to her new role, and previously served at Idaho First Bank. With more than six years of experience under her belt, Amanda previously worked at Diversified Mortgage.

“Kate and Amanda are both committed to taking care of their customers, and they’re both tremendous additions to two of our branches,” said Bordner.

Founded in 2986, PrimeLending employes roughly 2,800 people across the country. Scotsman Guide ranked it sixth nationally for top retail volume.