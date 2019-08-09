Richard Chikonde and Katie Husk join WHPacific in Boise

Richard Chikonde has joined WHPacific in Boise as a civil designer in the land development group, assisting in the design process on residential, commercial and industrial site development projects. He specializes in the use of Autodesk’s Civil3D CADD software and the implementation of its 3D design capabilities. Chikonde holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Boise State University.

Katie Husk has joined as a water resources engineer, assisting WHPacific’s water resources department and larger team designing bridges, stormwater facilities, hydraulic structures and river/stream enhancements. She worked previously as a stormwater designer and team lead in Portland, OR. Husk holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Portland.