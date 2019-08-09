Quantcast
Treasure Valley has a new rehab hospital (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic August 9, 2019

Saint Alphonsus Health System and Encompass Health Corp. unveiled a new rehabilitation hospital on Aug. 7. Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital officially welcomed its first patients July 28 at the newly built facility, located at 711 N. Curtis Road. Located south of the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, the hospital replaces a 30-bed acute rehabilitation unit ...

