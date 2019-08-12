Quantcast
Sage grouse numbers continue to drop in Idaho (access required)

By: The Associated Press August 12, 2019 0

Idaho's sage-grouse numbers have dropped 52% since the federal government decided not to list the birds as an endangered species in the fall of 2015. It's not yet clear whether the three-year decline is part of a cyclical pattern or indicative of a more serious issue, but the Idaho Statesman reports the trend could force state and federal ...

