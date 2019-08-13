Seven join Keller Associates

Alyssa Davis, Tim Heald, Rahin Paymon, Julia Reese, Aubrey Thomas, Seth Thompson and Pamela Villarreal have joined Keller Associates.

Davis has joined Keller Associates’ Meridian office as an accounts receivable and accounts payable specialist.

Heald has joined the Meridian office as an automation, controls and SCADA specialist. He has 25 years of experience in SCADA and electrical controls.

Paymon has joined the Meridian office as an electrical project engineer. Paymon holds a degree from Boise State University.

Reese has joined the Meridian office as a water and wastewater project engineer. She holds a degree from the University of Idaho.

Thomas has joined the Meridian office as a water and wastewater project engineer. She holds a degree from Boise State University.

Thompson has joined the Idaho Falls office as a transportation project engineer. He holds a degree from Utah State University.

Villarreal has joined the Pocatello office as a water and wastewater project engineer. She has 15 years of experience in the environmental and water resources field.