Perkins Coie names new Boise managing partner

By: Steve Sinovic August 14, 2019 0

Melanie G. Rubocki has been named managing partner of the Boise law office of Perkins Coie. Rubocki, who joined the firm in 2004, has been a corporate partner working in areas including cleantech and energy, technology, interactive entertainment, manufacturing, mining, consumer products and web- and cloud-based companies. Rubocki earned her J.D. from the University of Notre Dame ...

