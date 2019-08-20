Christy Calhoun named chief content solutions officer at Healthwise

Christy Calhoun has been named chief content solutions officer at Healthwise. She previously served as senior vice president of consumer health experience. Prior to joining Healthwise, Calhoun worked on international public health and health education programs, with a special focus on addressing the health literacy needs of Spanish-speaking populations in Latin America and the U.S./Mexico border region. She holds a master’s degree in public health from San Diego State University and a bachelor’s degree in international studies and Spanish from the University of Idaho.