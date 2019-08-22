Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Downtown Boise Association Executive Director Lynn Hightower exits role (access required)

Downtown Boise Association Executive Director Lynn Hightower exits role (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic August 22, 2019 0

Downtown Boise Association Executive Director Lynn Hightower is leaving the organization after four years. She announced her intention to resign the position at the association’s monthly board meeting Aug. 20. Her last day will be Sept. 13. Hightower's resignation was first reported by BoiseDev.com. “It’s been an amazing time to be part of Downtown Boise and leading ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo