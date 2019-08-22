Dr. Mark Nassir named president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Group

Dr. Mark Nassir has been named president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Group. He replaces Dr. Charles Davis, who was promoted to chief clinical officer for the Saint Alphonsus Health System one year ago.

Dr. Nassir most recently served as Commander/CEO of the 633rd Medical Group, USAF Hospital, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. In his career assignments, Dr. Nassir was selected to lead clinical and medical professional staff members in various roles at outpatient primary care clinics, community hospitals and medical center settings. Among his commands, he served as Commander/CEO of the 355th Medical Group, Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson and was Deputy Commander of the Air Force’s largest medical facility, the David Grant Air Force Medical Center at Travis AFB in California.

He received his education at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland.

Saint Alphonsus Health System has seen other recent hires and promotions. Odette Bolano was named CEO in August 2018 after serving as president of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center from December 2015 to 2018. A former nurse, Bolano previously served as the president and

CEO of St. Joseph Health System in Texas.

Saint Alphonsus Health System, a member of Trinity Health, serves the 700,000 people in the greater region comprising southwestern Idaho, eastern Oregon and northern Nevada.