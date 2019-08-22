Four join SERVPRO of Boise as account managers

Nina Bicandi, Kevin Castner, Breanna Childers and Blake Mooney have joined SERVPRO of Boise.

Bicandi has joined as an account manager. She has several years of customer service experience in a variety of fields. She is active with the Boise Metro Chamber and Meridian Chamber and is a student at Boise State University.

Castner has joined as an account manager. He has six years of experience in sales and marketing, insurance and real estate. He is active with the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, NARPM and BOMA.

Childers has joined as an account manager. She has a background in customer service, account management and sales. She is involved in the Idaho Apartment Association, IREM, Eagle Chamber of Commerce and Women’s Council of Realtors.

Mooney has joined as an account manager. He has six years of marketing and sales experience and experience operating a small business in the agriculture industry. For the past two years, he has worked as an EMT and is licensed through the state of Idaho with a National EMT Certification.