Grayson Stone has joined Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate’s Magic Valley brokerage services team. He specializes in leasing and selling commercial real estate. Stone previously worked as a firefighter, AEMT and rescue driver with the Carlsbad Fire Department in New Mexico. Before joining Thornton Oliver Keller, Stone was involved in a variety of real estate and construction roles.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in fire ecology and management from the University of Idaho.