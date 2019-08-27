Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / No, Micron isn’t moving to Milpitas (access required)

No, Micron isn’t moving to Milpitas (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher August 27, 2019 0

Despite a rumor last week that Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, who still lives in California, was planning to move the company's headquarters to Milpitas, south of Silicon Valley, the tech giant says it is staying put in Boise. “Micron has no plans to move its headquarters from Boise,” a Micron spokesperson said, when asked about ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo