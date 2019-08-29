Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Arts as a business: Economic development impacts (access required)

Arts as a business: Economic development impacts (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher August 29, 2019 0

The arts do more than cultivate the soul. They offer solid business benefits as well, according to Idaho economic development professionals. “’Arts means business’ has two ideas,” said Juta Geurtsen, community development director for Arts Idaho, the Idaho Commission on the Arts, based in Boise. “Arts is a business, and the arts are also a huge ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo