Breakfast Series report: Taking a Pulse on Health Care

In 2018, the U.S. hit $3.65 trillion in health care spending, almost double the amount spent in other developed countries around the world. Yet despite this massive expense, the nation lags behind on critical health outcomes such as infant mortality and life expectancy.

At the IBR’s Aug. 13 Breakfast Series, “Taking a Pulse on Health Care,” six expert panelists discussed many aspects of the health care system including Medicaid, Medicare, employer benefits, telemedicine and workforce. They also offered insights and opinions on how their companies and others can offer high-quality care at a more affordable price.

The Panel Moderator – Tom Mortell, Hawley Troxell partner and head of the health law group Dan Anderson, St. Luke’s Health System vice president of strategy and planning Odette Bolano, Saint Alphonsus Health System CEO Greg Donaca, Delta Dental president and CEO Michael Hollenbeck, Pyramid Analytics VP of solution engineering and sales Mike Reynoldson, Blue Cross of Idaho senior vice president of public affairs Sarah Wilson, Gallagher benefits consultant

Studies have shown that one in four employees that have dental coverage haven’t been to the dentist in the last 12 months for regular checkups and routine work due to the cost. A new study shows this indicates that employees may lack knowledge of what their employer-sponsored benefits are. What can you tell us about Delta Dental’s efforts in that regard?

Greg Donaca:

That certainly is true. Even though people are four times more likely to go to the dentist if you have prepaid dental benefit coverage or some type of dental insurance, still at Delta Dental we cover about 400,000 people. About 30% do not go to the dentist any time during the year. Part of that is just lack of understanding about oral health and the importance of oral health.

One important fact is just through a routine visit to the dentist, they can diagnose over 120 different things that are wrong with you or different diseases. Most people just think it is teeth, the smile. There’s a lot more to oral health. We have a lot of education that we do around oral health. We have a lot of materials for the employers to help understand what their options are, what it is that they have purchased. We have a lot of things for the members.

In addition, all of our sales force has dental knowledge. Dental is all that we do at Delta Dental. The sales force attend all of the benefit fairs for the companies. That’s just a few of the ways that we help people really understand what they’ve purchased and the importance of oral health.

Pyramid Analytics, tell us more about what your company does.

Michael Hollenbeck:

I’ve had the opportunity to be on a panel before with some of the folks here. I expect that you’re going to hear a lot of really great ideas from this conversation. Behind those great ideas about how we’re going to help people is a lot of really ugly data. For those of you who work in the data area, you’ll know that’s true. Some of it’s ugly, some of it’s a little bit better, some of it we just don’t have. What Pyramid does is we provide the technology and the services to go harvest that data, to clean the data up, and to make it ready for presentation and then provide the technology to present that.

As we talk about population health, if you deconstruct what that means, it means we’re going to take a look at the population and we’re going to identify which of those folks are at risk. We’re going to identify most likely which of those folks we can help. Then we’re going to say, “Okay, how do we prioritize that?” That’s a technology workload that Pyramid and myself, personally, I’ve been working on for about 11 years. Population health initiatives when we’re talking about smarter medicine, any of those capabilities, we’ve got to hold true the mass of that data and we have to decide where we’re going to spend our time. That’s really where Pyramid and my team are going to spend our time. By the way, I’m super happy to have the North American headquarters of Pyramid in Boise, Idaho. That was something that happened not so long ago, but since that time, we’ve welcomed 15 data nerds like myself to the team, so I’m pretty excited to be here representing Pyramid.

Dan, we’ve seen patient care transition from an inpatient setting to outpatient setting over the last few years. What does that mean for health care in this valley and the cost of health care?

Dan Anderson:

I think it’s a really exciting time for health care in our valley. We have some great health systems that are able to really work with all the employer groups for all the people who live in southwest Idaho and the communities. We’ll continue to see transition from certain inpatient settings to outpatient and at home settings. The technology and clinical methods is just going to continue to move down that path.

At St. Luke’s, we probably see less than 40% of our overall revenue for hospital revenue that is inside of our inpatient environments. That will continue to shift to more outpatient environments and more clinical type of environments and at-home environments over time. That’s good for patients. It’s never fun to be in a hospital. If we can at all avoid that, it’s critical. Even more importantly from a cost perspective, an inpatient setting is about the most expensive place you can be. Being able to transition of out that type of space is also equally important from a cost perspective as well.

Odette, Michael used the term population health. How does St. Alphonsus define population health and what are your initiatives currently underway?

Odette Bolano:

Population health is really taking a defined group of people and really understanding their health needs and how they use health care and where we actually interface with them to be more proactive on wellness and prevention. How are we managing them in the best manner? We have things like accountable care organizations where clinically integrated networks, where we come together, not just as St. Alphonsus but a group of independent physicians, home health, skilled nursing, other facilities come together to manage populations. I always say maybe eight years ago we all woke up and said, “It really is wellness and prevention that dictates your health.” Our system in the United States, unfortunately, has been built on sick care. We go to the hospital or doctor only when you’re sick, and the system has only reimbursed the health industry for taking care of illness versus prevention and wellness.

We are making a huge shift in managing populations, understanding those populations, getting data as we’re trying to figure it out. How do we begin to interact in a very different way with populations to change their perspective on health? We’ve got a clinically integrated network; we’re a national health system. We’ve invested over $10 billion as a Trinity Health System to get our population health and our analytics and our infrastructure so we can learn more about populations that we take care of.

We’re all following the campaign for 2020. Tell us what ‘Medicare for all’ means?

Mike Reynoldson:

If everyone else can figure out exactly what ‘Medicare for All’ means, let me know. I’ve been on a number of educational seminars related to ‘Medicare for All,’ and of the 25 candidates running for the Democratic nomination, they can’t agree on what ‘Medicare for All’ means. We’re in Medicare business at Blue Cross of Idaho. We spend hundreds of thousands, if not millions, every year, promoting and advertising and working with brokers and really promoting our Medicare price. Medicare is excellent insurance. Our private market solutions related to Medicare work well for people. When you simply ask a question about support for ‘Medicare for All,’ it polls really well. People have a very positive impression of what Medicare is. It is a good product; it works well for people.

Then when you start adding other pieces to that question about the loss of say commercial coverage, private employer coverage, or a tax burden going up on the entire population to pay for that, or even doing away with the Affordable Care Act or certain parts of it, the support for ‘Medicare for All’ really changes. I would also say though too, like I said earlier, we’re in the Medicare business’ we offer Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement products. You almost wonder if our country went to ‘Medicare for All,’ if they wouldn’t pull the private insurers back in and say, ‘Could you help us manage the risk on this? Could you help us administer this product?’

While I can tell you we’re not excited about a ‘Medicare for All’ system, you never know what the future holds if the country were to actually go in that direction.

Greg, tell us what could be done to address the costs of dental care? Most employer-sponsored plans cap the benefits at $1,500 a year. Sometimes that can be a disincentive to employees to access that coverage.

Greg Donaca:

Over the years, the maximum for dental plans really hasn’t changed a whole lot. We have 30,000 people on individual plans. Probably 65% to 70% are on a plan that does not have an annual maximum. We are seeing both ourselves and other carriers starting to be more creative with the plans and the annual maximums.

One of the things that we really stress, it’s exactly what Odette was talking about, and that’s prevention. It’s getting people to go to the dentist. As I said before, 30% do not go at all. Within that, you have some that will go just because they have a toothache or an abscess or something. We’re really trying to get people to go and use their preventive services. The main thing with that is if you go to the dentist, the dentist will give you a risk assessment. We pay for the risk assessment, and if it’s deemed that you’re high risk, there’s four high-risk categories. If you’re high risk in one of those categories, you get additional benefits. It’s more personalized plans for you that are tailored for your high risk, trying to get you back into the well category.

Michael, what do you see as some of the obstacles in the current infrastructure of how health data is stored and transmitted to make it more user-friendly for a broader range of providers and insurers?

Michael Hollenbeck:

In many of the more mature data segments of the industry, the data is pretty much interchangeable. If you’re organization A and you want to share data with organization B, that’s a pretty straightforward thing to do. In health care, it isn’t like that. If you’ve seen one medical reference system, you’ve seen one medical reference system, and by the way, that’s when they’re sold by the same vendor.

Here’s the other thing. There’s this little term called social determinants of health. What we find in population health is what happens outside of the hospital is actually far more indicative of wellness than what happens inside the hospital.

What you find is the data science has a lot of capabilities of using what we call surrogates — data that isn’t exclusively pointed, but I could use for example a zip code, or something of those natures to infer the financial aspects of that. There’s a number of tricks.

What are employers using as far as employee benefits to help sweeten the deal to be more competitive in the tight labor market?

Sarah Wilson:

When it’s so focused on insurance and benefits specifically, it’s not just about that because the whole person comes to work. Employers that we’re working with are focusing on competitive benefit packages including compensation as well but also what are you doing to financially prepare them for retirement? If they’re not financially prepared for retirement, that’s going to have a major impact on cost for your organization.

In addition to that, how are you developing your leaders and what does succession then look like for your organization and how are you building career paths? I know we’re supposed to be on health care and insurance, but it’s so much broader than that. How are you building up your employees? They don’t come to work specifically for an insurance plan. How are you communicating your culture? Think about why you come to work each day that may move your co-workers to do whatever it is that you do in your business. Is it because they’ve got a great retirement package?

So it’s not just that, but I think it’s really important again, data is huge. Figuring out what other employers are doing not just locally but nationally, because you are poaching from out of state to fill those empty spots. Then, when you’re getting that data, what are you doing with it? We see so many employers rolling out plans and they’re not gaging the value they offer to their employees and you’re spending money on things that your employees aren’t using.

I think a big challenge too is communication. Pyramid and all these analytical companies have all this data and Delta is offering all these great preventative plans, but what are they doing and how can we incentivize our employees? How are we incentivizing our employees to actively participate and be better consumers and take care of themselves?

Odette, what does the massive migration of newcomers to Idaho mean for St. Alphonsus Health System? How is that affecting St. Al’s ability to provide health care to our community?

Odette Bolano:

I think it affects all of us in many different ways. The first is, find the talent that you need to staff up and provide those services. Tailoring services for those populations that come in. We have what we call our enhanced clinic for the baby boomers. Our goal is to make sure that we have an able disciplinary team to take care of them, which is made up of a gerontologist, a pharmacist, nurses and social workers. It’s not just taking care of the disease; it’s taking care of the whole person.

We also are very focused on population health and understanding that we have many people moving into the community with young families. How are we building that? We have over 22 pediatricians in the community. We’ve got St. Luke’s that is expanding their children’s hospital to serve the community. There’s a multitude of things that we are doing and what we call community health and well-being, understanding each one of our communities and what we need to do and partner with other than just ourselves, to improve health care.

Mike, what does the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act mean for Idaho and Blue Cross of Idaho?

Mike Reynoldson:

The Affordable Care Act has had effects both positive and negative in the marketplace. Many of the reforms that came through the Affordable Care Act, whether it be repealed or not, I think are here to stay. Covering all the preventative for example. We’ve really seen a big benefit to that. Covering pre-existing conditions, there’s a big benefit to that.

At the same time, the federal government is not always the best business partner. There were a number of promises and programs established through the Affordable Care Act that were essentially changed overnight. That makes it really challenging as insurers participating in that market to look forward or to plan what the correct pricing model may be when the government says, ‘Yeah, our calculation didn’t work out, so we’re not going to pay you for the risk you took on or for the health of the population you took on.’

Many of those baby boomers are actually some of the most affected by the high cost in the individual market, the ACA market. They may have retired early, they have five or six years before they get to Medicare, but they’ve planned it in their life. They have an income, and due to that income, they don’t qualify for subsidies to buy their health insurance. So, they’ve got about that five-year window where they have to figure out how they’re going to afford health insurance or take that risk of not really getting very sick. The price is really an issue for them. The state of Idaho has worked on this, but, with some flexibility, there are some things we can do as insurers to potentially provide some lower-cost products out there related to that population.

Greg, tell us about what Delta Dental does for children and the dental care needs of children.

Greg Donaca:

We have a bunch of educational materials for children that are kind of fun. We have a bunch of videos — you can go to our Youtube channel. We have videos that are the Tooth Truth series that are just short two to three minute videos. At Delta Dental, the funding this year is right about $2 million that we give back to the community, the entire state, through direct services. One of the primary things that we do is we go around to schools. You’ve probably seen our vans with the big grins on the go. We have a trailer and a truck. We go around to schools and give free exams, sealants and fluoride varnish to kids. The underprivileged are our primary focus. This year, we will do about 11,000 exams and sealants.

The third is we’re really expanding now into younger kids and to infants. We have started working with nurses on the importance of oral health, proper oral care, how not to spread some germs. We know it begins a lot earlier than when we see kids in like third or fourth grade.

Sarah, can you tell us what you’re seeing employers do to try to improve the health of their employees?

Sarah Wilson:

A lot of things going on with population health control. Taking tabs on population health, opioids is a big problem we’re seeing. How are we approaching that issue from an employer standpoint to educate if you do have employees who are having opioid issues? How are we helping take care of that? A lot of chronic disease management.

Employee wellness programs are nothing new. Where do you see those today?

Sarah Wilson:

There’s a lot of programs that I think are very beneficial. The hard part is how are we communicating them and how are we getting employees to really engage? When you’re thinking of rolling out these types of programs, you’ve got to make sure that you’ve got the ability on the back end to see them through so that people are taking advantage of them. There’s definitely a lot of value in them. What I see more often than not is we’re offering all this great stuff, but you’re not communicating it so employees don’t have any idea what it is or what it’s worth.

Dan we’re seeing a world today where health care and the health care market is experiencing pressure from multiple points: legislatively both on the national and state level, structurally, financially, technically and technologically wise. What’s the most challenging issue of that group of things is St. Luke’s experiencing and how do you deal with that?

Dan Anderson:

I think that it’s probably the most challenging and also the most exciting. There’s a lot of people outside of health care that are really starting to wake up and understand the data question in particular. Walmart had a great article and a great discussion that we were a part of quite a while ago, where they told us that they were able to be highly predictive based on the skewed information they get from all of the people that come in and shop there — to understand when someone, for example, is actually becoming diabetic without even knowing them. They just know that through their data.

The point is, there’s tons and tons of these companies out there saying, ‘You know what? We’ve got a lot of information. We’ve got a lot of ways that we can start to think differently about how we’re delivering care. We should get in that space, and we should think differently about how we’re going to do that.’ We have places like Walmart that have spun off technology companies that are aiming to get into the world that we live in.

I think, on the one hand, one could think this is a risk for organizations like St. Luke’s or St. Al’s or whoever. On the other hand, I think that we can all look at that and say that there are actually some really interesting and great opportunities out there to build those partnerships with those that are out there in the market that have that type of data. They can help to enhance through the types of partnerships like Pyramid and others to really drive that.

It all comes back to the question of how are we focused on what are consumers actually consuming? I mean that in a very general sense. We put our dollars to work, and we put our time and energy to work in ways that are either enhancing health or sometimes deleterious to our health. How do you work with those that are out there to really get at that?

I think the other trend that scares me is, yes, we are seeing some good diverse populations of people moving into the state of Idaho. The population that is 65 or older, we know that that population is going to increase greatly, as it is across the country, over the course of the next five to 10 years. That population will inherently have more health challenges that they’re going to be dealing with. Provider populations out there are not going to constantly grow at the same rate. How do we also then think about using technology, using better, more advanced ways of engaging in care so that we can ensure that the clinicians that we are so blessed to have within the community that we serve here are able to target their engagement with patients in a way that creates continued meaningful engagement with them? How do I just text somebody for a quick question? How do I pull out an interesting app and use it to give me some guidance on where to go to best meet my needs?

I think what are you concerned about is, do we actually have a good pulse on the whole diversity of opportunities that are out there that we as a community should really be taking advantage of from a national picture? How can we bring that into the market?

We’ve had this expansion of facilities across the state. What does that mean for our health care system today? What are the costs associated with expansion across the valley and in other parts of the state and country?

Odette Bolano:

I would say that we are focused on making sure that care is accessible. You see many Walmarts everywhere, right? People want convenience; they want to have accessibility. I think that the growth that you see and will see from St. Al’s is more in our ambulatory setting. We’re trying to get what we need to the populations. We’re blessed to have two great health systems in the Treasure Valley that have different strengths in the way that they serve communities at large. We will continue to spend money in health care because there’s a great need. Trinity as a health system invested $10 billion in analytics. We spend $32 million a year building on that outreach analytics platform to make sure that we’re getting to the point where you see a physician, medicine, (with) predictability like Target and Walmart are using. We can lower the total cost of care if we are able to predict and intervene before we actually have a patient, for example, in our ER with a stroke. So that means how do you get preventative care? It’s not just physicians, it’s nurse navigators, it’s teaching people. The complexity of our health system doesn’t allow people to really understand how to get into the system and use it effectively.

I would just say it’s unfortunate that the complexity of our health system is where it’s at. Right now, the providers spend about $39 billion in administrative burden to administer our highly regulated health systems. I think there’s a way to reduce that burden, increase the availability and scale of what we need for health populations.

Medicaid expansion passed by ballot initiative in Idaho. Mike, tell us what that means in your view and in Blue Cross’ view for health care in Idaho.

Mike Reynoldson:

We believe the more individuals in the state of Idaho that are covered with some sort of insurance or product is better for the entire state. It really benefits the private, commercial market to have that expanded population covered. I think there will be challenges with the rollout, and that’s no surprise. It’s a huge population, 90,000 individuals, potentially going in on Jan. 1. That’s a big job; that’s really tough. I hope people give the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare a little bit of leeway as this thing rolls out.

When the Affordable Care Act was implemented, we jumped in and we’re still in that market. There was a large population of individuals who came into the individual market, got a subsidy so they got care who had never had insurance or hadn’t had it for many years. There was a lot of pent up demand with those individuals. Utilization was much higher than anyone predicted. Some of those conditions were more severe than anyone predicted, and many of those individuals didn’t know how to access the system. When they had an issue, they went to the emergency room. That’s all they knew. They didn’t know about preventative or urgent care or a clinic or anything like that. I think as this rolls out, there will be some issues associated with that population — the utilization is a little higher, or maybe they need to be trained a little bit as to their role, what it means, what their benefits cover, all those kinds of things.

The other interesting piece is the Legislature meets from January through generally the end of March, early April, every year. They set the budget every year. They set the Medicaid budget on an annual basis. The fiscal year for the state starts July 1. This Legislature is going to be struggling a bit with setting that budget for a full year of Medicaid. We’re only going to have half a year for this first year; it starts Jan. 1. They’re going to have to set that budget for that, and they’re only going to have really, maybe if they set it in March even, a month of data as to what that utilization looks like in that expanded population. One month of data is not enough data to really get an accurate picture of what the trend or what the spend will be like for the entire year. That is going to be a challenge because there are 105 legislators. You’ll probably have 100 different opinions as to what that first month of data actually means. There’s going to be some challenges with this, and hopefully we can make it as smooth as possible, but it’s a big effort for the state. It’s a big difference for our health care system.

Michael, you talked about the analytics work that Pyramid does. Can you tell us who are your customers and what things you’re doing for them to help them better understand what they’re being shown?

Michael Hollenbeck:

Over the last 10 years, in one form or the other, I’ve had the opportunity to work with St. Luke’s, St. Al’s, Primary Health, Independent Doctors of Idaho, and that’s just in Boise. Around the country, Pyramid works currently with about 15 different health systems. It’s not just about using the data in order to find these helpful insights. You also have to give those insights to people who can take action on them in a way that’s meaningful, understandable, simple for them to do.

In a standard Silicon Valley mentality, what we do is we just introduce some super cool technology and then we’re like, ‘I’m disruptive, right?’ That’s not the way that it works in health care. We have to team up with St. Luke’s and St. Al’s and the people there who are trying to make a difference. We have to decide what we are prepared to do from a care providing standpoint. Then we have to be very smart about the types of things that we do to enable those care providers. Technology is an enabler, but it’s not a silver bullet. We’re just really pleased to have the opportunity to go hunt the data, to process the data, and to identify those folks who are most in need of care, those people who can be most impacted by the care. We can really think through in a thoughtful, well-informed way, what is the most appropriate level of care and what are the priorities?

Greg, we’ve seen all this change in how health insurance is marketed nationally and locally. We’ve got Your Health Idaho; we’ve got an individual market with scoring costs of people who aren’t eligible in the exchange; we’ve got employers that are now required that maybe didn’t before, to provide health insurance. How has that affected Delta Dental as an oral health company? Tell us the challenges and benefits you’ve seen of this upheaval of the overall market.

Greg Donaca:

That’s a good question. When employers are looking at what benefits to offer, the majority of the time is on medical. Then what is left over is dental. We get a couple of minutes in a presentation to explain what is oral health, why you should buy Delta Dental, what are the benefits of oral health and how can it reduce your overall medical spend? Normally, especially looking at complexities, our sales team doesn’t get to that. What ends up happening, is there’s more what we call spreadsheeting, where dental is just a commodity and they just want to get what is a $1,500 maximum for this much money. What are the other three competitors offering and what’s the premium? It’s definitely becoming a lot harder for Delta Dental to show why oral health is important and why we believe we should be the one for the benefits to provide.

It’s also an opportunity. The Medicare Advantage was mentioned. We now partner with a medical company where they buy their Medicaid Advantage plan and Delta Dental is bundled in that. More and more you see bundling of products on the medical and dental side. My assumption with the complexities is that model would continue.

There’s a feeling in the Legislature, at least I get that personal observation, is that there’s some resentment towards hospitals for the Medicaid expansion effort, that hospitals were going to be the big winners and were going to get a windfall out of Medicaid expansion. Tell us why or why not that’s the case.

Odette Bolano:

It is a very sensitive topic. We have 90,000 people who don’t have access to health care. At St. Al’s, we believe that is a right, not a privilege to have health care. We’re going to pay for it one way or another. These people are going to get chronic (illness); we’re not giving them the health care that they need. It affects our community, our workforce.

We lose a significant amount of money on Medicaid populations because the reimbursement is where it’s at. Our commitment is to serve a larger population at St. Al’s, and we think that will strengthen our communities. It is not a money-maker for us. It’s to help close the gap in getting health care to these populations.

Dan Anderson:

I’d go along with what Odette said. The only thing I would offer in addition to this is when you look at the anecdotal evidence out there as to, when you see people come in for care, they often will come in for care when they don’t have coverage for things that we could’ve taken care of well ahead of time. You’ll see a diabetic patient who will come in that needs their foot amputated. What were they doing? Well, they said, ‘I couldn’t actually cover my diabetes medications. I get complications and I come in.’

There’s nothing in terms of reward or gain for this. There’s everything in terms of, we see stuff that comes into our facilities that we know, if the consumer actually had a mentality that was different in terms of I can afford this or I can gauge this, then they can come in and get that done. I also think there’s a sense of everybody should have the ability to have access to care in some form or another.

Discuss the historic levels of uncompensated care that providers have incurred. How does that impact the price of insurance in both the employer and individual markets?

Mike Reynoldson:

Uncompensated care, I think the providers can only take so much of that because that’s a huge burden on them. We negotiate rates with the provider community and the hospital systems. Hopefully with the Medicaid expansion, whether it levels it out or whether it even drives down to those reimbursements, that would be very possible.

At the same time, we haven’t talked much about the pharmaceutical industry. That’s one of the biggest drivers of the increasing cost of coverage today. There were a lot of efforts I know at the federal level to really look at what we can do about pharmaceutical pricing. I think the state is probably more and more going to look at some of those things as well. It’s not just reimbursement based on those medical services, but the pharmaceutical pricing is a huge issue as well.

Odette Bolanao:

When the country as a whole decided that the ACA should go forward and everybody should have health care, it’s important to know that hospitals gave up $155 billion to engage in saying this is the right thing to do. In states that have not expanded Medicaid, that didn’t mean that Ok, you didn’t expand and therefore we’re going to give you the money we took away. We’re already in a deficit for the $155 billion that we gave up. It’s not to say that we shouldn’t continue to vet the cost part because it does need to continue, but it isn’t added money. I think a lot of people have a misperception that it’s added money that hospitals and providers would be getting.

Excellent point. There was a quid pro quo in the Affordable Care Act. Hospitals would accept this level of Medicare cuts in exchange for Medicaid expansion and the two were going to offset each other. In Idaho, Medicare cuts came to the tune of $500 million over 10 years without the Medicaid expansion and that left our hospitals in the deficit position. Sarah, do you think employers understand the idea that at least a portion of their rising health care costs are attributable to uncompensated care provided to uninsured patients?

Sarah Wilson:

I don’t, no. As a state, I think we’re really behind the trend as far as what other states are doing, how they’re controlling and maintaining costs. I think part of the problem is we’re not doing a good job educating employers, and employers just don’t know when to ask. They don’t know what they don’t know.

One area that some people think is a key to lowering costs is to expand the amount of services provided by what are called mid-level providers: nurse practitioners, physician assistants. Dan, tell me what St. Luke’s is doing in that area and how do you help educate people about what a mid-level provider can and should be doing?

Dan Anderson:

First of all, I think I’d just point back to the growth that we’re seeing in the state and the lack of constant growth that we have in terms of providers at mid-level. Mid-level providers, other clinicians that are out there, are capable of doing many great things. I think that one of the things that we are doing as an organization to really drive that is really orient our clinical teams for team-based care. What that does is it allow the physician to really be the quarterback, if you will, of the team. The patients don’t necessarily need to always see the quarterback. Sometimes they need to see the wide receiver or whoever else is on the team. There’s plenty of opportunities for us to think in that way, where that clinician can really endorse the engagement that a patient might have with their mid-level practitioner.

Certainly there are concerns that are out there in terms of people not wanting to see anybody other than a physician for their needs. I’ll tell you when I was in Seattle, it was two years before I realized the person I was seeing was actually a PA, not a physician for my own care for quite some time. I think there’s some of that, that if you’re able to embed that into that team-based care approach, you really can leverage the whole team.

Sarah Wilson:

As the Treasure Valley and the state continues to grow, and as they’re rolling out the Medicaid expansion, even if the ‘Medicare for All’ is a thing down the road, we’re moving in that direction whether people want to do it or not. There is so much strain on our providers that something is going to have to give. There is just not enough supply for the demand. You’re going to get to the point where you’ll be waiting a year to get in and see a physician or you can get in and see a PA next month. It’s really about educating. That’s the hardest part for most of us, just educating. We’ve got the data; we’ve got the tools. There’s always room for improvement, but how do you educate the end buyer?

Greg Donaca:

On the dental side, this is something that we’ll be hearing a lot more about is the mid-level providers. They’re finalizing the regulations right now for one that’s called DHAT or dental health aide therapist. That is like a hygienist on steroids. They do maybe 30% of what a dentist can do but have less training because it’s not as complex and less cost to help that cost curve. That’s something we will be securing and seeing more about also on the dental side.

Odette we’ve talked a little bit about Medicaid expansion and Sarah talked about some of the stresses that are going to be on the system as things change. What’s St. Al’s doing to prepare on Jan. 2 when all these new people show up in primary care and have never had coverage? Whether it’s going to 100% or 10%, it’s a big group of people.

Odette Bolano:

It’s a population that we have some data on because we do take care of Medicaid patients today. There’s a lot unknown because you don’t know what kind of needs are out there with populations that you have no idea about. Our goal right now is how do we increase access into our primary care and what kind of education we’ll be doing in the community.

We’re working with the Department of Health and Welfare getting data to get ready for managed Medicaid. How do we take that data, understand it, draw some inferences from that to make sure that we’re putting resources in the right place? It is going to be tough. I would warn us all not to judge Medicaid expansion being successful or not in its first year, because we really have to understand how the population is going to come forward. For Kaiser Permanente , they’re onboarding of a Medicaid person or family is a two-year journey to educate them on what is the right way to get health care. I think we’re trying to understand that and what that means for the Treasure Valley and make sure that we’ve got mid-levels to be able to serve that community.

Dan Anderson:

I think a theme that has been appropriately brought up here is this idea of almost more of a membership type of approach to thinking about how we care for patient population. It’s not a fee-for-service mentality anymore. It’s not you come in for one procedure with facility A or clinician B or whatever else. It’s really stitching those things together and making sure that as a community, we are starting to really recognize the great level of partnerships that we have. Yes, we compete with each other. We need to compete with each other oftentimes. There’s also plenty of opportunities for us to be thinking about how we effectively manage care across all of our departments in ways that can enhance the value coming out of that, and, as a result of that, also lower the total cost of care.

I think with Medicaid expansion, we’re going to see even more opportunity to drive with that. Us being able to work together to say, ‘Here’s a roadmap and here’s how I can get you onto an appropriate path.’ That’s going to be the opportunity I think we all have — working together in this market to meet the needs of that particular population moving forward.