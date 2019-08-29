Chad Mundy named executive director of Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village

Chad Mundy has been named executive director of Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, a retirement community located in Meridian. Mundy has 20 years of experience in retirement living and health care options. Previously, he served as regional operations specialist for Milestone Retirement and executive director of Glenwood Place Senior Living. He has served as executive director of operations for Milestone’s Almond Heights Senior Living.

He holds a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in entrepreneurship from the University of the Pacific and a bachelor’s degree in long-term health care administration from Southern Adventist University.