Nine join TitleOne

Chayse Avalos, Gail Bourgoin, Kabe Call, Chelsie Casch, Meagan Herrick, Justin Kelly, Sharla Reno, Courtney Wilde and Jessica Wills have joined TitleOne.

Avalos has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Twin Falls and Jerome offices. She has three years of customer service experience. Avalos holds an associate’s degree in general studies from Spokane Community College.

Bourgoin has joined as an escrow assistant in the company’s Nampa office. She has 21 years of escrow experience. Bourgoin studied at the University of Maine.

Call has joined as a business strategist in the company’s Idaho Falls office. He has five years of account management and sales experience. Call holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Brigham Young University.

Casch has joined as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has seven years of customer service experience and most recently worked as an English teacher. Casch holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Boise State University.

Herrick has joined as a business strategist in the company’s Idaho Falls office. She has nine years of customer service experience as well as seven years of banking experience. Herrick also has three years of marketing experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Kelly has joined as an office administrator in the company’s Meridian office. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Boise State University.

Reno has joined as an escrow assistant in the company’s Eagle office. She has 18 years of title and escrow experience in both Ada and Canyon counties. Reno also has three years of experience as a closer with a local mortgage company.

Wilde has joined as an escrow assistant in the company’s Idaho Falls office. She has eight years of customer service experience as well as four years of management experience. Wilde attended College of Southern Idaho.

Wills has joined as a team leader in the company’s Jerome and Gooding offices. She has eight years of banking industry knowledge as well as three years of leadership experience. Wills holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Boise State University.