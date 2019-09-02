Aubrey Farner and Timothy Hicks join Zions Bank in Nampa

Aubrey Farner has been named assistant manager of Zions Bank’s Nampa branch. In this role, she is responsible for customer service, business development and assisting with the overall management of the branch and its staff. Farner started her banking career at the Nampa branch in 2007 and most recently worked as a financial service representative for First Interstate Bank.

Timothy Hicks has been named commercial banking relationship manager for Zions Bank, responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with agricultural and business clients. He will be based at the bank’s Nampa branch. Hicks has 38 years of banking experience and previously worked as a commercial relationship manager for Rabobank, focusing primarily on agricultural clients. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from California State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern University School of Law.