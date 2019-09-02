Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Quest Aircraft lands sales in Europe (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic September 2, 2019 0

SANDPOINT – While Quest Aircraft Company moves forward with plans to be acquired by a French conglomerate, sales efforts here and abroad definitely have not been grounded. The Kodiak, which is manufactured in Idaho, will officially join Daher Aircraft's fleet when its recent purchase of the U.S. firm closes later this year. Meanwhile, Quest has nailed ...

