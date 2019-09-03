C.L. “Butch” Otter named Of Counsel for Idaho Business for Education

Former Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter has joined Idaho Business for Education (IBE) in an official advisory role as of counsel, a role that was created exclusively for Otter so he could meet with IBE leaders to advise them on education issues. He will also serve as an honorary member of the board of directors and will assist with special projects related to IBE’s efforts to improve student outcomes in Idaho.

Otter created the Governor’s Task Force on Improving Education in 2013 which developed Idaho’s first-ever five-year plan for strengthening public education. Under Otter’s leadership the state also expanded college and career advising as well as expanded the state’s Opportunity Scholarship which provides financial assistance to thousands of Idaho postsecondary students.