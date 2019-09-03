Quantcast
TSA adds lane at airport security; new service on horizon (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic September 3, 2019 0

To shorten the waiting times encountered by travelers at the Boise Airport in the early morning hours, officials say the Transportation Security Administration has expanded the security checkpoint area by an extra lane. According to a news release, BOI passengers will now have six lanes to accommodate them from 4 to 8 a.m. each day when ...

