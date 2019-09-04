Quantcast
New voter registration system will require Windows 10 in counties (access required)

New voter registration system will require Windows 10 in counties (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher September 4, 2019

New voter registration software the Secretary of State’s office plans to roll out in January will offer more security, meaning county clerks will no longer require a dedicated PC to connect to the system. However, that also means county clerks will need at least one PC running Windows 10 to ensure the system is secure, ...

