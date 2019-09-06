Todd Otanicar joins Boise State as new solar energy faculty

Todd Otanicar has joined Boise State University as an associate professor of mechanical and biomedical engineering. He will direct the Thermal Transport and Solar Energy Lab at Boise State, which focuses on developing novel heat and mass transfer solutions for a wide range of applications.

Prior to joining Boise State, he worked at the University of Tulsa, Loyola Marymount University and GE Aircraft Engines. His research has been supported by NSF, NASA, DOE, ARPA-E, Department of Interior and industry collaborators.

Otanicar holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Arizona State University, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Cincinnati and a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Kansas.