Steve Allred appointed chairman of the Idaho Commission on the Arts

Gov. Brad Little has appointed Steve Allred chairman of the Idaho Commission on the Arts. During his two-year term, he will be responsible for supporting public programs in the arts in Idaho.

Allred is vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Valley branch in Montpelier and has worked in banking for 34 years. He has served as a member of the Montpelier City Council and as a board member for the Montpelier Community Foundation. He previously served on the board of directors for the National Oregon/California Trail Center and Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, as the theatre committee chair for Allinger Community Theatre, and as president of Great Music West Foundation.

Allred holds a degree in business management with an emphasis in finance and economics from Brigham Young University.