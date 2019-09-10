Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Catching up with Cradlepoint, as it forks into public safety (access required)

Catching up with Cradlepoint, as it forks into public safety (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher September 10, 2019 0

Cradlepoint, one of Boise’s most venerable startups, has created an arm focused on the company’s public sector and public safety products, geared toward first responders. While the public sector has been one of Cradlepoint’s four main markets for some time – the company makes mobile data network and wifi hardware and software – interest in public safety ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo